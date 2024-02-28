Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Spark reveals aggressive data centre plans - involving a Dairy Flat surf park - as it reports first-half profit dip

Chris Keall
By
7 mins to read
Chief executive Jolie Hodson says AI and more businesses moving to the cloud will continue to drive demand for data centres. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Chief executive Jolie Hodson says AI and more businesses moving to the cloud will continue to drive demand for data centres. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Spark used its first-half result to underline its data centre ambitions.

If everything falls into place, the telco will increase its capacity by five times and go toe-to-toe with the local operations of CDC, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business