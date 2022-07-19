Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Space: Rocket Lab's Peter Beck wants you - seeking 110 more staff in NZ

5 minutes to read
The advanced 8-ton payload class Neutron launch vehicle is designed to transform space access by delivering reliable and cost-effective launch services for satellite mega-constellations, deep space missions and human spaceflight. Video / Rocket Lab

The advanced 8-ton payload class Neutron launch vehicle is designed to transform space access by delivering reliable and cost-effective launch services for satellite mega-constellations, deep space missions and human spaceflight. Video / Rocket Lab

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Rocket Lab will hire at least 110 more staff in NZ by 2023 after expanding into its new, 2200sqm R&D facility in Auckland, founder Peter Beck says.

The new facility - which sits on the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.