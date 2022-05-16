Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Rocket Lab widens loss, but pipeline thickens to US$551m

3 minutes to read
The advanced 8-ton payload class Neutron launch vehicle is designed to transform space access by delivering reliable and cost-effective launch services for satellite mega-constellations, deep space missions and human spaceflight. Video / Rocket Lab

The advanced 8-ton payload class Neutron launch vehicle is designed to transform space access by delivering reliable and cost-effective launch services for satellite mega-constellations, deep space missions and human spaceflight. Video / Rocket Lab

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Rocket Lab has reported a net loss for its March quarter that widened from the year-ago US$15.9 million to US$26.7m.

But revenue jumped to US$40.7m from the year-ago quarter's US$18.1m.

And on a conference call,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.