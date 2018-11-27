An Oamaru-based whisky company has surpassed its $500,000 equity crowdfunding target and is seeking to raise a further $1.5 million.
The South Island company, New Zealand Whisky Collection, has extended its Pledge Me campaign until December 17 in the hopes of raising $2m. So far it has raised $560,000 from 214 investors.
New Zealand Whisky Collection began in 2010 when founder Greg Ramsay brought the remaining 443 barrels, or 80,000 litres, of maturing whiskey from the former Wilsons distillery in Willowbank, Dunedin.
Just 103 of the original 443 barrels are left today. Over the past four years the company had amassed more than 100 new barrels.
Ramsay told the Herald the money raised through the crowdfunding campaign would be used for production - to produce more bottles of whisky, and bring plans for a whisky museum to life.