Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Small Business

Small Business: Push Gummies wants to make creatine more accessible

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·nzme·
5 mins to read

PUSH Gummies were designed with a unique form factor after founder Brittany Allan didn't enjoy traditional ways of consuming creatine.

PUSH Gummies were designed with a unique form factor after founder Brittany Allan didn't enjoy traditional ways of consuming creatine.

Brittany Allan, founder of Push Gummies, talks to Tom Raynel about why she thought the market was missing something, and why she wants to educate more people about the benefits of creatine.

What is Push Gummies?

Push Gummies are all about making creatine more fun and accessible. We believe that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Small Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Small Business