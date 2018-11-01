Surprised by the lack of vegan alternatives in New Zealand, Russian expat Kristina Ivanova decided to create her own three years ago.
Fast forward to today and she is now crowdfunding on Kickstarter to raise $45,000 to launch her own vegan milk business, Milk 2.0, which creates alternative milk products using nuts and seeds.
Since her crowdfunding campaign went live on Monday, Ivanova, 26, has raised almost $7,000 from 44 backers.
"When I came to New Zealand I thought this country was very progressive in terms of the vegan movement and organic lifestyles so I was thinking I'd be able to find some alternatives like homemade and fresh almond milk but I couldn't unfortunately, and so I thought maybe that's something I can do myself," she says.
Ivanova, 26, quit her marketing job in February to focus on commercialising the product.