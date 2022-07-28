Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

'Slap in the face': Travel agents' anger at Air New Zealand's axing of commissions

8 minutes to read
Disruption to Air New Zealand flights this month kept travel agents busy. Photo / Marty Melville

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Travel agents' frustration at Air New Zealand slashing commissions is mounting as they do more work for the airline for free.

This month, Air New Zealand cut longstanding 3 per cent short-haul commissions for travel

