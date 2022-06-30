Voyager 2021 media awards
Agents from Queenstown's XTravel honoured as Industry Heroes by Silversea

6 minutes to read
Niki Davies (left) and Tori Keating of Xtravel in Queenstown were named travel heroes. Photo / James Allan

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Travel agents who lost tens of thousands of dollars and risked their homes to guarantee pioneering Dreamliner charter flights during the pandemic have been recognised for their work.

The co-owners of Queenstown firm XTravel,

