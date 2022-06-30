Niki Davies (left) and Tori Keating of Xtravel in Queenstown were named travel heroes. Photo / James Allan

Travel agents who lost tens of thousands of dollars and risked their homes to guarantee pioneering Dreamliner charter flights during the pandemic have been recognised for their work.

The co-owners of Queenstown firm XTravel, Tori Keating and Niki Davies, have won the inaugural Industry Heroes by Silversea awards, which honour the perseverance of travel agents during the pandemic.

Keating says guaranteeing US$500,000 ($800,000) payments for Dreamliners chartered from LATAM for repatriation flights between South America and Australasia was risky but "the right thing to do" to get stranded people home.

"We had all the government red tape to fly and land planes and fly a brand new route, but we felt like something just needed to be done. We put on our big girl pants and went 'well - let's just do it'."

The firm went from chartering 12-seater Cessnas between New Zealand cities to get Kiwis home during the first lockdown, to Boeing Dreamliners between continents, bringing people back to New Zealand and Australia and stranded travellers in this region back to South America.

They took a financial hit on one flight when Covid cases among some booked passengers meant they couldn't travel. That cost them more than $30,000.

Passengers on board a XTravel charter flight operated by LATAM. Photo / Supplied

Overall, XTravel flew 14 charter flights between South America, Australia and New Zealand, transporting 1500 people home, with several hundred more on commercial services globally.

Keating said that given the massive demand from families wanting to reunite during the tightest Covid-19 travel restrictions, there was a level of confidence - but the bottom line was that they faced remortgaging or even selling their houses.

"We didn't share the information with our husbands," she said. "They asked us since not to do that again.

"We had a bit of confidence, but we also had a heck of a lot of sleepless nights."

As for the flight where the pair suffered the $30,000 setback, they chose to go ahead with it because the thought of telling 100 passengers they would have to stay put was too much to bear.

"We knew these people, knew their stories, their struggles, and their faith in us to get them home, so there was no way we could let them down."

Being part of a small firm helped as XTravel liaised with foreign governments and embassies, and negotiated contracts with LATAM, the largest airline in South America, initially for space on cargo flights and then charters for entire aircraft.

The airline, which filed for bankruptcy protection early in the pandemic, had pulled out all the stops, said Keating, redeploying a plane off one of its most lucrative routes to the United States for the Australasian flights.

Her firm made aviation history, arranging the first flight from Santiago to Brisbane.

"I think the benefit of it being done by a few chicks in a small office in the South Island is that we didn't have to have all of the bureaucratic red tape to jump through," said Keating.

Staff at XTravel also did psychological first aid training with the Red Cross to better support travellers, and volunteered over 700 hours at a local community hub for migrant workers, giving free advice.

Courage and empathy

The awards were the initiative of luxury cruise company Silversea, whose managing director – Asia Pacific, Adam Radwanski, said Keating and Davies had shown incredible courage and determination, but also care and empathy for others.

"The Kiwi travel trade industry is a winner too thanks to all these amazing and courageous people. We learned so many inspiring stories; we know now there is a great energy and passion amongst them and that the industry has brighter and more confident future," he said.

Silversea gave the winners an Antarctic expedition cruise, while five finalists - Clare Jackson, Tim Malone, Rachel Williams Michelle Malcolm and XTravel - won a $1000 gift card.

The agents chartered LATAM Dreamliners for repatriation flights. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The awards were judged by entrepreneur Murray Thom, New Zealand Cruise Association chief executive Kevin O'Sullivan, the Tindall Foundation's Vicky Lowe and Tony Laskey, manager of Industry Engagement at ServiceIQ.

Keating said she and Davies were humbled by the award.



She said the pair were exhausted but now as busy as they've ever been with travel rebounding strongly.

"At the moment I would say we are all pretty exhausted. It's an exhaustion, though, that is self-sustaining.''

The travel industry had changed for good, she said. During the pandemic, traditional rivalries between travel firms were put aside and they worked more collaboratively and tried to support each other at a personal level - putting kindness into action.

As lockdown was looming in March, 2020, she and Davies spent a Sunday baking cupcakes and shortbread cookies and delivered them to every travel agent in Queenstown just as the industry was facing its worst-ever financial crisis.

There have been regular catch-ups since.

"We go 10-pin bowling or we go to the movies or we just catch up for dinner. It's helpful to have platforms on social media where you can compare notes too."

The number of agents has fallen from an estimated 5000 to 1500, although firms are rehiring to meet surging demand.

Financial and emotional adversity had also brought agents closer together.

"I hate to make more of it than what it was, but in the same way that people who are on a battlefield - you face some particular drama or disaster together, you're tied together by that. I feel like we will be tied together for a really long time."

Keating said customers had been reminded of the value of a travel agent as those who had booked themselves through online travel agents had struggled to get any help at all. Agents had learned how to value themselves.

Many were now charging service fees - rather than relying only on commission - as they did the work using their expertise and had responsibility for clients travelling in a more complex travel environment. Agents had access to a wider range of airfares and could build holidays around them.

Fees would range from $75 to $100 for an Australian booking and more for complex holidays.

She said business was booming. In the month of May, XTravel did five months' worth of work at pre-Covid levels.

Silversea bookings are also running strong, achieving record sales from New Zealand in May.