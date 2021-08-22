Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sasha Borissenko profiles criminal lawyer turned Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman's book Know Your Place

6 minutes to read
Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman released a book, Know Your Place, last year. Photo / Getty Images

Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman released a book, Know Your Place, last year. Photo / Getty Images

Sasha Borissenko
By:

Freelance journalist who has reported extensively on the law industry

The release of Simon Bridges' new book, National Identity: Confessions of an Outsider has been disrupted as a result of the latest Covid-19 cluster, and, so too has the profile I had planned to pen

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.