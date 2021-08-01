Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sasha Borissenko: An ode to New Zealand prisons' Slushiegate

4 minutes to read
Slushies can cool you down during summer. Image / 123rf

Slushies can cool you down during summer. Image / 123rf

NZ Herald

It's April 2019, and thanks to an Official Information Act request, the Ministry of Corrections revealed it purchased 193 slushy ice machines for staff across 16 sites over the summer of 2017 and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.