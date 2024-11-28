Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Retirement village vacancies rise: Ryman Healthcare’s Dean Hamilton explains

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Dean Hamilton talked about vacancies in the Ryman portfolio after the result. Photo / Michael Craig

Dean Hamilton talked about vacancies in the Ryman portfolio after the result. Photo / Michael Craig

Ryman Healthcare has more than 1000 retirement units vacant, with vacancy rates rising from 10% to 12.1% in the last year but its chairman says that’s no trend and “there isn’t an angle there”.

Instead, chairman Dean Hamilton says vacancies only increased lately due to the company opening

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business