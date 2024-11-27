It has land held for development valued at $466.4m.
The company said its 10% revenue rise was driven by increases in care and village fees following the opening of a new village and expansion at others.
Sales of occupation rights rose 5% to 827 in 1H25.
Ryman said that was the strongest six-month period in the last three financial years, “demonstrating that demand for Ryman’s product remains strong. Whilst we maintained pricing in a challenging market, this has translated to a compression in resale margins per unit”.
The company sold 827 occupation rights agreements in 1H25, generating $651.4m, up 5% on 1H24.
But it’s not new properties mainly being sold to drive that growth.