The company was too bullish on growth, ultimately leading it to take on too many developments and too much debt, he said.

At its peak, it had 14 villages under development and $3 billion of debt on its books.

“It was enormous. And that just ultimately got beyond the capability of the organisation.”

The company was formerly using its borrowings to pay shareholders a dividend, and directors were internally assessing the value of its property portfolio.

“Directors got comfortable, the auditor got comfortable.”

Hamilton and his colleagues had canned all of the above, selling three land sites, suspending the company’s dividend until the 2026 financial year, reviewing its auditors and handing its property valuations to an independent assessor.

The latter caused a large drop in its property values on paper, resulting in a 98 per cent decline in its annual net profit to $4.8 million in the year to the end of March.

It was reviewing more costs to be cut, after overheads, especially at its head office, had risen by more than its resident count across its 48 villages in New Zealand and Australia, Hamilton said.

“A simple person like myself doing that maths, that doesn’t feel right.”

Doing the maths now; Ryman was selling three of its land bank sites, debt had reduced to $2.5b after a $902m capital raise last year was used to pay some of it down and a handful of executives had left the company, including the former chief executive and chief financial officer.

A search for a new chief executive was under way, but for the time being, Hamilton was in the driving seat.

“Never waste an opportunity, Madison!”

