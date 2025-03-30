His company had applied for mining consent under the Fast-track Approvals Bill and had already spent about $174m on the site, including exploratory drilling to indicate how much gold was under the earth.

Its pre-feasibility study indicated 1.21 million ounces of gold likely existed in the ore body.

“It’s a very attractive ore body, but the business of extracting it becomes less attractive the longer it takes to do so.”

However, its plans had caused discontent among environmental groups, such as Coromandel Watchdog, which protested in Waihī in January, stating the area was too precious to mine.

The land was administered by the Department of Conservation.

However, Bond said the company had “tremendous support” in Waihī, where the majority of its employees lived.

“I think the attitude towards resource development in this country has changed.”

OceanaGold’s $1b proposed investment would be spread over six years. Sales of gold produced from the existing Waihī mine and its other operations including Macraes in the South Island would contribute to the cost.

OceanaGold had about $400 million cash on hand currently, Bond said.

It was set to spend $70m this year. Early earthworks would begin on farmland the company privately owned, involving portals to three tunnels.

One underground tunnel would be dug under the farmland heading back to the company’s processing plant, near the town, and the other two would head into Coromandel Forest Park, deep enough to go under the river.

