Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business

Reserve Bank more than triples Auckland office lease costs in the midst of staff layoffs

Kate MacNamara
Business Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Business Editor at Large Liam Dann explains what to expect as the Reserve Bank cuts the Official Cash Rate to 3%. Video / Cameron Pitney

The Reserve Bank’s new Auckland offices will cost the central bank more than triple the rent it previously paid for premises in the city.

The 10-year lease will cost a minimum of $32 million, the bank’s annual report disclosed.

In addition, the bank (RBNZ) has allocated the space.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save