Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Departing Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr to receive $416k ‘restraint of trade’ leaving payment

Liam Dann
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr during the Monetary Policy Statement press conference in Wellington, 22 May, 2024. For a Joeseph Lose story New Zealand Herald photograph by Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr during the Monetary Policy Statement press conference in Wellington, 22 May, 2024. For a Joeseph Lose story New Zealand Herald photograph by Mark Mitchell

Former Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr will this month receive a $416,120 “restraint of trade” payment, according to the Reserve Bank’s 2025 Annual Report.

The report, released today, shows that will take Orr’s annual pay packet to $1,182,300.

Orr resigned as Governor in March following a conflict with the board

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save