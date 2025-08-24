The Reserve Bank has more than doubled its Auckland office space and is stumping up $14.5 million for the fit-out, even as it’s preparing to cut a fifth of its staff.
The new 10-year lease, which came into effect on August 1, covers over 4800sq m across three floors ofpremium commercial space at 16 Takutai Square, in the stylish waterfront area of Britomart.
Its scale is significantly more grand than the bank’s current 1734sq m of offices at 205 Queen St, where its Auckland staff remain housed until the end of the year.
Other tenants in the Takutai building include the New Zealand head office for Westpac and the Financial Markets Authority and across a central atrium is the professional services firm EY – lawns and a fountain are features of the public square in front.
Asked under the Official Information Act, the bank refused to disclose the lease cost. A spokeswoman said the information was withheld to protect the commercial position of a third party.
Once an office fit-out is complete, the space will accommodate up to 252 workstations (the current Queen St site can hold 125). The move-in date is planned for mid-November.
“We believe this new space is a cost-effective project for a long-term lease. Budget and cost efficiency are essential, and any fittings and facilities are being carefully considered and are restrained,” the spokeswoman said.
The Herald asked if the board investigated any short term measures such as the possibility of extending the Queen St. lease, in order to delay locking in a long-term agreement before finalising funding for the 2025-2030 period with the Government.
The spokeswoman did not address the question; she said the new offices are “secure” and “future proof” and in a key location close to the financial stakeholders.
The estimated capital expense for the fit-out is $14.5m excluding GST, across fiscal years 24/25 and 25/26.
The spokeswoman described the cost as “mid-level”.
The budgeted figure does not include contingencies.
Government provided for the fit-out cost
The central bank’s new five-year funding agreement with the Government, signed in March, provides for capital expenses of $13.6m in the current fiscal year and $4m in the next.
The office fit-out will consume the vast majority of that allocation, and it constitutes well over half of the total capital budgeted for the full five years (some expenses were carved out of the general agreement).
The new lease was signed last November when the bank’s board and the previous governor Adrian Orr anticipated a fattened five-year budget of over $1 billion.