Swedish economist Dr Anna Breman has been appointed as the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, Finance Minister Nicola Willis announced today.

Breman was the First Deputy Governor of Sweden’s central bank, and will lead the Reserve Bank of NZ for at least the next five years.

Breman was widely tipped as a top pick after Bloomberg News yesterday reported an unnamed source close to the process sources.

Breman begins her new role on 1 December.

Acting Governor Christian Hawkesby’s term will be extended until November 30, and he will support a smooth transition. He will then depart from RBNZ.

Breman was nominated for the role by the Reserve Bank Board following a worldwide search in which 300 potential candidates were identified.

The naming of the new Governor follows a tumultuous period for the RBNZ.

Adrian Orr resigned abruptly in March following a dispute with the Minister and the board over funding.

The subsequent fallout from Orr’s departure resulted in the resignation of the chairman, Neil Quigley last month.

His replacement is also due to be named in the coming weeks.

Since March, stability in the Bank’s management team has been provided by Christian Hawkesby, who had been the deputy governor stepping into the acting role.

Hawkesby will continue until ..., including the upcoming Official Cash Rate call on October 8.

He has indicated that he did apply for the Governor role.

Other local contenders were believed to include former Treasury chief economist Dominick Stevens and former RBNZ chief economist John McDermott, who now heads up think tank Motu.

Monetary Policy Committee member Prasanna Gai had also been tipped as a possible candidate.

Others that had been mentioned as possible contenders included David Ramsden from the Bank of England and Guy Debelle, an Australian economist who is the former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia.

An early frontrunner, Canadian Toni Gravelle, deputy governor at the Bank of Canada, has said he is “no longer in the running”.

