Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Rakon tech on board for India’s first moon landing

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
Exclusive details emerge in Auckland council’s billion-dollar deal with the Government, Mama Hooch rapists face sentencing and India make space history. Video / NZ Herald / AP Video / Telegram Wagner

India’s first moon landing included technology from Auckland-based Rakon.

And the NZX-listed firm tells the Herald the historic lunar landing has helped open up a $250 million opportunity.

Rakon said it was “incredibly

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business