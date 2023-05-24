Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

‘Milestone’ - Rakon pays its first-ever dividend

Chris Keall
By
4 mins to read
Rakon chief executive Sinan Altug on the challenges of Covid, the CO2 crisis, and new markets. Video / Molly Floyd

Rakon is poised to pay its first-ever dividend since it listed on the NZX in 2006 - albeit at a modest 1.5 cents per share.

The Auckland-based firm, which turns quartz crystals into radio frequency

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business