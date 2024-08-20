Qantas in trial to make flying to Australia easier

While falling well short of an industry push to have travel between the two countries being similar to a domestic flight, it has been described as an important step in the process.

The Tasman is the busiest air route out of New Zealand with 245 flights a week just to and from Auckland to Australia; and more flights from Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown.

It is a key route for business travellers and Flight Centre’s general manager of corporate traveller New Zealand, Angie Forsyth, said the digital trial in Australia was welcome.

“Digital declaration has been in place in New Zealand for about a year now and our customers have told us that it makes getting through the airport once returning home a more seamless experience.”

Australia is the most popular destination for corporate clients, especially for those in the manufacturing and construction industries.

For the first half of 2024, Corporate Traveller NZ had seen bookings between Australia and New Zealand up 25% compared to the same period the prior year.

“Any measures that will help transtasman travel become more seamless is great news for New Zealand and Australian businesses alike. It will encourage more businesses to trade, invest and collaborate on both sides of the ditch,” Forsyth said.

The Board of Air Line Representatives said it was encouraged to see that Australia is moving forward with digital arrival cards.

“One of the great successes from NZ Customs in the last year has been the introduction of the New Zealand Travel Declaration (NZTD),” said the board’s executive director Cath O’Brien.

Kiwis and visitors can complete the NZTD 24 hours before their journey.

She urged passengers to do that, rather than filling in paper forms.

Completing the NZTD online allows Customs and the Ministry for Primary Industries to make assessments before travellers arrive.

“It allows for streamlined passenger processing at the border. It’s great to see the Aussies getting on board with online options too – making streamlined travel between New Zealand and Australia a reality.

Qantas is in a digital entry to Australia trial later this year. Photo / Grant Bradley

“The trans-Tasman Seamless Travel Group is continuing to meet to discuss further short- and long-term initiatives to enhance the passenger experience for transtasman travellers and we will be eagerly waiting to hear what else may be on the cards. Any move will undoubtedly result in economic benefits aplenty.”

Engaging passengers before they travel will provide them with the opportunity to leave goods that are a risk offshore, potentially improving their experience on arrival.

The Trans-Tasman Seamless Travel Group was established last year to deliver on the Australian and New Zealand prime ministers’ commitment to explore ways to move closer to seamless travel between the two countries.

Chaired by Australian Border Force commissioner Michael Outram and New Zealand Customs Service chief executive and comptroller Christine Stevenson, the group brings together senior leaders from border agencies and industry – including major airlines, international airports, and tourism representatives.

The group recently reported back to both Prime Ministers setting out a vision to work towards ‘contactless travel’ whereby passengers will be able to rely on digital credentials and facial recognition for quicker and easier progression through key steps at airports.

Digitising the Incoming Passenger Card presents opportunities to streamline processes, improve data quality, and offer a seamless experience for users.

The seamless travel group is continuing to meet to discuss further short and long-term initiatives to enhance the passenger experience for transtasman travellers.

A successful Australia Travel Declaration will be a “key foundation” for the future of streamlined and contactless travel, Outram said.

“With this in our sights, we are continuing to collaborate with our agency partners and industry to set the global standard for traveller experience.”

