Manawa Energy's Cobb Reservoir in the Tasman district. Photo / Jamie Troughton, Dscribe Media Services

Power generator Manawa Energy has gone into a trading halt on the NZX while the company reconsiders its earnings outlook for the 2025 year.

It said earnings were likely to be lower than previously advised due in part to “adverse market conditions” in the wholesale energy markets.

The company asked the NZX to keep it on a trading halt until the market opens on Friday, or earlier.

Wholesale power prices have shot sharply higher on the back of low hydro lake levels and constrained gas supply.

Laurie Margrain, chairman of major exporter Open Country Dairy, told the Herald New Zealand had “sleepwalked” into an energy crisis.