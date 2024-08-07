And today Oji Fobre Solutions said it might have to close its Penrose plant in Auckland because of punishingly high power prices.
In May, Manawa said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and financial instruments (Ebitdaf) were expected to be in a range of $130million - $150m.
And in May, capital expenditure expected to be in the range of $40m-$50m.
Manawa described itself as one of the country’s biggest renewable energy generators
Today the company, formerly Trustpower, said there was now a likelihood a provision would be necessary due to uncertainty about recovery of a customer receivable.
At Haywards, the price yesterday came to $513.78 per megawatt hour (MWh), up from $194.49 MWh at the start of June.
Manawa Energy is New Zealand’s fifth-largest electricity generator, generating about 9% of total hydro capacity.
The company, 51% owned by Infratil, owns 26 hydropower schemes nationally, with a total installed capacity of 498 megawatts.
The company also cited “adverse market conditions in the wholesale energy markets” as being behind the likely downgrade.