Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ’s energy crisis isn’t coming — it’s here: Major dairy exporter riled at need for old coal standby at new low-emission build

By
8 mins to read
Open Country Dairy chairman Laurie Margrain says action is needed now on New Zealand's electricity supply. Photo / Supplied

Open Country Dairy chairman Laurie Margrain says action is needed now on New Zealand's electricity supply. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand seems to have “sleepwalked” into an energy crisis, says the chairman of Open Country Dairy, the second-biggest player in New Zealand’s $26 billion dairy export industry.

Laurie Margrain says the crisis is not

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business