Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Power crisis averted, but a sign of things to come?

Jamie Gray
By
5 mins to read
Transpower has long warned that the electricity sector faces supply problems. Photo / Getty Images

Transpower has long warned that the electricity sector faces supply problems. Photo / Getty Images

In what is likely to be a sign of things to come, businesses and individuals curtailed their power use this week, thereby averting the need for electricity blackouts.

State grid operator Transpower said the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business