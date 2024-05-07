Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Genesis to resume coal buying as gas shortage looms

Jamie Gray
By
5 mins to read
Genesis Energy expects to be buying coal for its Huntly Power Station by late this year. Photo / NZME

Genesis Energy expects to be buying coal for its Huntly Power Station by late this year. Photo / NZME

Power generator Genesis Energy expects to be buying coal again by the end of this year, in part due to a quickly diminishing gas supply.

Genesis said it aimed to maintain its solid fuel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business