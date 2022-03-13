Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Paul Brislen: Telecommunications copper switch-off is nothing to fear

3 minutes to read
It's the end of an era in telecommunications in New Zealand. Photo / 123rf

It's the end of an era in telecommunications in New Zealand. Photo / 123rf

NZ Herald
By Paul Brislen

COMMENT

It's the end of an era.

For 100 years or so, New Zealand has relied on a network of copper lines buried in the ground to provide telecommunications needs, but that's coming rapidly to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.