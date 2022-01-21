Voyager 2021 media awards
Outgoing Tourism Industry Aotearoa Chris Roberts on why industry needs more help

10 minutes to read
Uncertainty over the return of international tourists remains after two years of Covid. Photo / Supplied

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Chris Roberts headed the country's biggest tourism industry organisation during the time when the industry roared up a mountain — then fell off a cliff.

As chief executive of Tourism Industry Aotearoa, he's been at

