Inflation is still higher than New Zealand's central bank would like, which means the official cash rate is staying at 5.5 per cent. NZ Herald asks the public how the OCR is affecting them. Video / Alyse Wright

The Reserve Bank will unveil its next move, or no move, in the fight against inflation this afternoon.

The country’s central bank will deliver a monetary policy review, which means a fresh call on the official cash rate (OCR), at about 2pm.

But with a battle against persistent inflation and some dismal recent gross domestic product results, most economists expect the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) to keep the cash rate at 5.5 per cent.

Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, Adrian Orr, in the room where the central bank's monetary policy committee decides how to control inflation. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“The RBNZ will have a very high threshold for lifting the OCR any further,” ASB economists said today.

“But it is also some time away from cutting the OCR or giving off smoke signals to that effect.”

The ASB economists said short-term inflation, in this year’s first quarter, would probably be on the high side of RBNZ expectations.

The consumers price index for the first quarter will not be released until next Wednesday, April 17.

And ASB said the country’s economy probably also kept under-performing in the first quarter.

New Zealand registered two successive quarters of economic decline in late 2023, entering the most widely-agreed definition of a technical recession.

Most economists believe the next OCR move, when it comes, will be a cut, probably in November.

Sydney-based economists with investment bank UBS said the Reserve Bank faced a “complex policy trade-off: balancing sticky domestic inflation, against clear signs of broadening financial stress”.

Among those signs of stress, retail sales fell 1.9 per cent in the December quarter.

In another sign, small and medium-sized business productivity fell last year, according to a new Xero report.

And according to the Companies Office, 282 companies went into liquidation, receivership or voluntary administration last month, the highest number in nine years.

But in a more positive light, small and medium-sized business operators were more confident about the economy, according to research from accounting firm MYOB released this month.