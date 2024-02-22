The Warehouse Group just sold Torpedo7 for $1 after buying it for $55.2 million. While Kathmandu’s sales are struggling. Where to now for woeful retailers? Video / NZ Herald

Retail sales fell in the last three months of 2023, with recreational goods and fashion hit hard.

Stats NZ this morning said all seasonally adjusted retail sales in the December quarter amounted to $25 billion, down 1.9 per cent on the September quarter.

All of the 15 industries surveyed had a decline, except for pharmaceutical and “other” store-based retailing.

Liquor, electronics, furniture, groceries, hardware and footwear were all down in the quarter, according to the new retail trade survey.

Recreational goods retailing was down 6.1 per cent or $50 million. Spending on clothing, footwear and personal accessories fell by $42m in the quarter, Stats NZ said.

The Stats NZ data arrived just a day after The Warehouse Group announced the sale of its underachieving Torpedo7 brand for $1.

When jettisoning its languishing Torpedo7 brand, the Warehouse Group outlined some of the struggles Kiwi retailers have faced. Photo / Dean Purcell

That deal has prompted speculation about a possible new grocery chain and broader discussion about the retail sector’s health.

Earlier this week, Kathmandu owner KMD Brands revealed a 14.5 per cent drop in group sales in the six months ending January 31.

And it also followed a flatlining summer performance from Hallenstein Glasson, where sales stagnated despite Black Friday and Boxing Day shopping events.

Stats NZ said the retail trade survey measured sales and stock for businesses providing household and personal goods and services.

That included car yards, petrol stations, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, and hotels.

The total value of seasonally adjusted retail sales was $30b, down by 1.5 per cent or $459m compared to the September quarter.

Seasonal adjustment very broadly describes efforts to ensure predictable seasonal patterns such as certain fresh produce prices, and freak events such as pandemic lockdowns, do not skew data.