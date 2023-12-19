Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr is appearing before Parliament's finance and expenditure committee this morning. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr is expected to appear before MPs this morning at a time of ongoing concerns over inflation and interest rates.

The event is expected to be livestreamed from about 8.10am. Watch here for live coverage and updates.

The RBNZ will appear before the Finance and Expenditure Committee to discuss issues including the central bank’s November Monetary Policy Statement.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee in November agreed to maintain the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 5.50 per cent.

Select committees provide MPs with the chance to question public servants about key events, their performance and policy issues.

The Finance and Expenditure Committee examines business including issues related to economic and fiscal policy, taxation, revenue, banking and finance.

Committee members include former Finance Minister Grant Robertson, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi and Auckland Central Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick.