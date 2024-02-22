Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Torpedo7 sale: Why sell bikes when you could sell groceries?

Duncan Bridgeman
By
4 mins to read
Torpedo7 has a network of 24 stores in New Zealand. Photo / Dean Purcell

Torpedo7 has a network of 24 stores in New Zealand. Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION

Taken at face value, the decision by The Warehouse to sell Torpedo7 for a dollar makes good sense. More interesting, perhaps, is what plans the new owner has for the outdoor sporting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business