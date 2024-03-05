Voyager 2023 media awards
Business

Nicola Willis walks back on promise to return books to surplus by 2027 as tax take underwhelms

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
Finance Minister Nicola Willis said the economy isn't growing as fast as the Government hoped. Video / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis is continuing to walk away from National’s pre-election promise to get the Government’s books back in surplus by the 2026-27 fiscal year.

“I will be updating our

