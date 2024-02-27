Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Revealed: Nicola Willis may exempt some trusts from planned tax hike

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
3 mins to read
Finance Minister Nicola Willis says tweaking the former Labour Government's planned trustee tax hike is affordable. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis says tweaking the former Labour Government's planned trustee tax hike is affordable. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis has revealed the Government wants to exempt some trusts from paying the new 39 per cent trustee tax rate.

She told the Herald the Government planned to modify the bill aimed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business