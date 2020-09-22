Kathmandu Holdings' profit dropped by 85 per cent in the 2020 financial year.

The outdoor clothing and equipment retailer posted a $8.9 million net profit after tax in the 12 months to July 31, compared to $57.6m a year earlier. The company said the stark drop in earnings reflected an $18m one-off transaction cost for the acquisition of surf brand Rip Curl, a $4.6m restructuring cost and a $2.6m leasing cost.

Sales were down by $135m across the company's retail and wholesale business as a result of Covid-19 and lockdowns in New Zealand and Australia.

Kathmandu group sales increased 48.7 per cent to $801.5m in the period, compared to $538.8m a year earlier, including nine months of earnings from Rip Curl.

It posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of $149.8m, up from $99.5m reported in the same period a year earlier.

Kathmandu will not pay a final dividend.

Total online group sales grew by 63 per cent to $106.4m in the year, now accounting for 15.7 per cent of all sales.

Kathmandu's online sales grew 67 per cent to $80.9m in the period, and Rip Curl online sales grew 52 per cent to $25.5m.

Including online and in-store sales, total group sales increased by 48.7 per cent.

Kathmandu group chief executive Xavier Simonet said FY20 had been a "transformational year" for the company after the Rip Curl acquisition. But the group had borne the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic, which had affected its results.

Despite this, he said the company was in a strong financial position.

"Unfortunately the group faced significant unexpected challenges with Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns. We took decisive action early to reduce costs, adjust the operating structure of the business, and raised $207 million of equity. These initiatives have resulted in a strong balance sheet and healthy inventory level, which position us well for the future," Simonet told the NZX.

After lockdown restrictions eased in New Zealand, Australia, Europe and California, the group's retail sales returned strongly.

"Rip Curl and Kathmandu also enjoyed an exceptional post-lockdown winter sales performance in Australia and New Zealand," Simonet said.

The company said Covid-19 had resulted in lost sales in the Rip Curl business of about $70m and about $15m in the Oboz business.

Lockdowns had caused loss sales revenue of about $50m from Kathmandu stores.

Rip Curl sales declined by 17 per cent, but it still generated $34m and contributed $11.7m to group underlying ebitda during the initial nine months of ownership.

"Beyond the short-term impacts from lockdowns, our long-term strategy remains unchanged," Simonet said.

"Product innovation, brand differentiation, a key focus on sustainability, and a step change in digital transformation, will enable us to continue answering the needs of our customers."