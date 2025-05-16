Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Retail

Lanza Rods reignites bespoke fishing rod business with family at heart

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Graeme Paterson, co-founder of Lanza Rods, is returning to the passion he and daughter Chloe worked on for almost 12 years building high-quality, bespoke fishing rods with Kiwi ingenuity at its core.

Graeme Paterson, co-founder of Lanza Rods, is returning to the passion he and daughter Chloe worked on for almost 12 years building high-quality, bespoke fishing rods with Kiwi ingenuity at its core.

When Graeme Paterson made the decision to close his and daughter Chloe’s bespoke fishing rod business Synit Rods back in 2018, he said it was one of the hardest decisions he has ever had to make.

After suffering from sciatic arthritis and Chloe being seriously injured in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Retail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Retail