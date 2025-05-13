Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Retail

Retail spending flat in April as Kiwis keep wallets closed

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Kiwi card spending was flat in April, according to new data from Stats NZ.

Kiwi card spending was flat in April, according to new data from Stats NZ.

Kiwi retail spending was flat in April, according to new Stats NZ data.

Spending in the retail industries was unchanged in April 2025 compared with the month before, while spending in the core retail industries increased by 0.2% ($12 million).

Consumables reported the largest rise month-on-month, with spending growing by 0.5% or $13m.

Shoppers spent less on motor vehicles and fuel, likely because of seasonal factors, with spending dropping by 2.9% ($5.6m) and 2.2% ($11m) respectively.

In good news for hospitality, it reported a slight increase in spending, up by 0.2% or $2.1m in April.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Durables also reported a slight increase in spending, with spending in the category up 0.1% or $0.9m.

Reflecting the wider retail industry players reporting tough winter apparel sales, spending in the category declined in April, down by 1.9% or $6m.

Services, including repair and maintenance, personal care, funeral and other personal services reported a spending decline of 0.3% or $1.1m.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Spending in the non-retail (excluding services) category also decreased in April, down by 1.5% or $33m compared to March.

That category included medical and other healthcare spending, travel and tour arrangements, postal and courier delivery and other non-retail industries.

The total value of electronic card spending, including the two non-retail categories (services and other non-retail), decreased from March by 0.2% or $18m.

In actual terms, cardholders made 158 million transactions across all industries in April 2025, with an average value of $55 per transaction.

The total amount spent using electronic cards was $8.7 billion.

Wallets closed

Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod said Kiwis were still hesitant to spend despite falls in interest rates.

“In part, some of the softness in spending was due to falls in petrol prices, with fuel spending down 2% over the month. However, that fall in fuel prices should have put more money back into people’s pockets to spend elsewhere,” Ranchhod said.

He said spending on groceries had continued to rise in the month, up 0.5%.

However, Ranchhod is confident that spending will increase towards the later half of the year.

“Today’s soft result reinforces the picture of subdued domestic demand in the early part of the year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Around half of all mortgages will come up for repricing over the next six months, and many borrowers will be able to refix at much lower rates.

“The related increases in disposable income levels is set to boost spending from mid-year.”

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business, retail and tourism.

Save

Latest from Retail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Retail