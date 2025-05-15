Leadership roles: experienced grocery or retail staff sought;
Supervisors/second-in-charge and specialist roles: leading teams of up to 10 people by supervisors. Candidates typically bring either supermarket experience or a background in people management. Strong decision-making skills and the ability to perform well under pressure are important. Bakers, butchers and forklift drivers will also be needed;
General team members: shelf-filling, customer service, online order picking and cleaning tasks. Experience not essential.
Staff will be needed for checkouts, butchery, bakery, delicatessen, storeroom, fresh fruit and vegetables, chilled and frozen areas, to fulfil online orders, packaging and pricing and other roles.
Construction is nearly finished. GN Construction built the four-level building and is now completing fit-out works.
The store is at 1132 Great North Rd.
The owner’s office, security, training and meeting areas, lockers, bathrooms and staff area are on a mezzanine floor.
Foodstuffs North Island employs about 24,000 people while Foodstuffs South Island employs about 14,000, a spokesman said.
The retail sector is one of this country’s largest employers.
Staff were needed for the showrooms, restaurant, in interior design, visual merchandising, display, management and the warehouse so Ikea can open later this year on Clemow Dr, Mt Wellington beside Sylvia Park.
Ikea also employed staff for its new warehouse at The Landing near Auckland Airport.
New World Pt Chevalier
1132 Great North Rd, opposite McDonald’s, access off Parr Rd North;
Built on ex-RSA site, sold for about $10m;
New store is $73m investment by Foodstuffs North Island;
On a 7142sq m site beside the vacant Magnum Motors;
Store: 2752sq m, just under a third of a hectare;
Second level offices: 2000sq m designed for RSA, now for lease;
Eight self-scanning checkouts, six staffed checkouts;
105 shopper car parks mainly in basement but also at front;
Store owner/operator Matt and Nicole Mullins, New World Ōtaki, Kāpiti Coast;
4m double-height store internal stud with mezanine floor;
Total building height: four levels or approximately 12m;
140 concrete bored piles sunk 15m to 32m below ground;
Built by GN Construction, its first Foodstuffs North Island contract;
Designed by Wingate Architects;
Staff: 120 fulltime-equivalents (FTEs), employed in three waves;
Separate standalone 147sq m shop at front of site for lease;
Shopper visits anticipated: around 12,000/week;
Opening: September 9.
