Want a job? Ikea needs 400 Auckland staff, recruiting early 2025: how to apply

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Works for the new IKEA store, due to open in 2025, are under way. Video / Carson Bluck

Redundancies are running high in the public service and throughout the economy but giant global retailer Ikea will next year recruit 400 staff to work in its first New Zealand store.

Fabian Winterbine, Ikea group’s Sydney-based expansion manager, is heading operations to open the store and

