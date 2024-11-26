Up to 20 staff already work for Ikea in this country.

What store looked like in August: a drone aerial of Ikea store at Mt Wellington. Photo / Jason Dorday

In January, the retailer would seek some fulfilment or warehouse staff. The new warehouse will be handed to Ikea in December so then it will start fitting that out early next year and start receiving shipments into that warehouse.

Recruitment of other staff is expected to start around April.

Winterbine said Ikea would operate in a somewhat unusual way here although it won’t be unique to Ikea’s operations in some other countries.

“What’s unique about the New Zealand set-up is everything will go through the store in terms of fulfilment. Overseas, we often work with a customer distribution centre so resources are split between different units. In New Zealand, we will have an external warehouse. When people in New Zealand buy Ikea online, goods will go via the Sylvia Park store, fulfilled out of that store.”

That meant more efficiency and stock holdings did not need to be doubled up.

“In the volumes we’re dealing with, we will keep goods in the store and whether customers buy online and want click and collect or home delivery, that will be done via the store. We do have this in different parts of the world.”

Staff will often specialise in different areas like kitchen planning, the food market, bistro or restaurant.

Storeroom people specialising in logistics, including forklift drivers would also be needed, he said.

A few months ago: Johanna Cederlof, market manager for Ikea Sylvia Park, showed off a new flatpak box displayed to show the retailer is hiring. Photo / Ikea

Ikea calls staff co-workers “because it’s just something Ikea has always done. Ikea is from Sweden and very much connected to roots there, being very democratic so we don’t have a lot of hierarchical system in terms of structure. It’s fairly flat.”

Ensuring the operation acknowledged te ao Māori was another important aspect in planning, he said.

“This is something we’re working on. We’ve engaged the local iwi and groups. We’ve involved them across the design of the store but now we’re working with different community groups in terms of how we can support them with jobs but it’s still fairly early in terms of specifics. It’s something we will share in the coming months. There will be the inclusion of te reo Māori in our communications.”

Ikea has a page ‘work with us’ dedicated so New Zealanders can register their interest, using this page to advertise jobs “so stay tuned”. It is also on LinkedIn and has a dedicated careers page.

Online, it says staff benefits include:

Five weeks’ paid annual leave;

Parental leave pay;

24/7 access to an employee assistance programme for health and wellbeing;

15% discount on merchandise in the store;

Affordable, nutritious meals with complimentary drinks in its worker restaurant;

Free uniform.

Ikea says: “When we stand up for equality, diversity and inclusion, when we promote health and wellbeing for our people, and the planet, when we lead by example – that’s why we’re constantly trying to find better ways to get things done, and to bring out the best in ourselves and others.”

As for that elusive opening date, Winterbine says it remains the last quarter of next year but he won’t be specific about exactly when. Ikea does plan to announce that though.

Clive Mackenzie, CEO of Kiwi Property which sold Ikea its site for the store, this week talked about the Ikea effect.

“They’re a really strong, powerful retailer. It adds strength to the precinct,” he said. Ikea bought the 3.2ha site where Naylor Love is building the new store. Naylor Love also built Resido and other offices at Sylvia Park.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 24 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.



