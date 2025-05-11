A major new Foodstuffs supermarket is taking shape in Pt Chevalier, designed by Wingate Architects. Video \ Jason Dorday.

New World Point Chevalier to open on September 9.

The new supermarket is expected to create 120 jobs.

The 7,142sq m development will also include 2,000sq m of mixed-use office space above the supermarket.

The opening of New World’s $73 million Point Chevalier supermarket has been brought forward, with construction progressing faster than expected.

Foodstuffs, which operates the New World, Pak’nSave and Four Square supermarkets, said the new store would open on September 9.

“We’re proud to be investing in Point Chevalier and excited to bring forward the opening – the new store will be ready to go in time for spring,” said Foodstuffs North Island retail and property general manager Lindsay Rowles.

Rowles told the Herald last month that he anticipates around 12,000 shoppers a week at the new store.