New World’s $73m Point Chevalier supermarket opening brought forward

A major new Foodstuffs supermarket is taking shape in Pt Chevalier, designed by Wingate Architects. Video \ Jason Dorday.
  • New World Point Chevalier to open on September 9.
  • The new supermarket is expected to create 120 jobs.
  • The 7,142sq m development will also include 2,000sq m of mixed-use office space above the supermarket.

The opening of New World’s $73 million Point Chevalier supermarket has been brought forward, with construction progressing faster than expected.

Foodstuffs, which operates the New World, Pak’nSave and Four Square supermarkets, said the new store would open on September 9.

“We’re proud to be investing in Point Chevalier and excited to bring forward the opening – the new store will be ready to go in time for spring,” said Foodstuffs North Island retail and property general manager Lindsay Rowles.

Rowles told the Herald last month that he anticipates around 12,000 shoppers a week at the new store.

The supermarket, which is on the former site of the Point Chevalier RSA, will be owned and operated by Matthew and Nicole Mullins.

The Mullins family currently own New World Ōtaki and will be making the move north with their three young children.

“We’re really excited to be joining the Point Chev community,” said Matthew Mullins.

“We’ve loved being part of things in Ōtaki and we’re looking forward to bringing that same energy and local focus up to Auckland. For us, it’s not just about opening a store, it’s about settling in, getting to know people, and being part of something special here.”

The building has four levels:

  1. Basement carparking off Great North Rd, most of the 105 shopper carparks are undercover;
  2. Main 2700sq m supermarket on Great North Rd level, shopper carparks also at the storefront;
  3. A mezzanine floor for supermarket staff and offices;
  4. Separate offices the same size as the new supermarket, with a balcony opening to the motorway side.

The new store is expected to create 120 jobs, while the 7,142sq m development will also include 2,000sq m of mixed-use office space above the supermarket.

