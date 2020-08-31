New Zealand

The NZX dipped 1.3 per cent yesterday after declines from a2 Milk and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, with the former possibly a flow-on effect of several high-level executives in the company selling their shares.

Heavy trading was seen in Auckland International Airport and Spark, which ended down -0.9 per cent and -0.6 per cent, respectively.

Media have reported that medical cannabis start-up Greenfern is intending to list on the NZX in 2021. At present, the firm is seeking to raise $4m through crowdfunding site Equitise to purchase a hydro-electric power station and lower its operating costs.

Meanwhile, NZ-based fast food company Restaurant Brands has confirmed that KFC and Taco Bell in the US have both consented to it acquiring 58 and 11 of their respective stores, as well as a head office facility in Southern California. The deal was previously announced late December last year and will see Restaurant Brands take ownership of the 70 sites for US$73m (plus reimbursements for capital expenditure).

SkyCity's Auckland casino could open yesterday, with more than 100 people at a time, provided there are no more than 100 people in a defined space and the groups did not mix.

Some purchases by directors at Skellerup and Oceania Healthcare yesterday, may indicate a positive outlook for the company.

NZX down again... or is it?

After a string of cybercrime-related downtime, NZX advised they are working with cyber-defence experts Akamai Technologies to implement additional measures. Around half an hour later, the NZX website could not be accessed again.

However, new arrangements with the Financial Markets Authority meant that trading could continue. According to NZX's announcement on the matter, they chose to halt trading as the cyber-attacks affected the exchange's ability to publish market announcements. Going forward, contingency arrangements will be made with the FMA so that release of, and access to market announcements can continue.

New transactions announced by listed REIT's

Diversified property investor and management company Stride Property Group has increased its office portfolio exposure to 46 per cent of its total portfolio after unconditionally agreeing to purchase a property at 34 Shortland Street (neighbour to the Vero Centre) for a price of $67.5m.

Stride will take over 13 levels of the 17-level building, giving it ownership of an additional 8,128 square metres of lettable area and 73 car parks.

The current Weighted Average Lease Term of the building is 2.7 years - a measure which is often used by REIT's to assess the stability of tenants and rental income.

Similarly, diversified property investor Argosy has announced it has unconditionally sold properties at 960 Great South Road in Auckland for $8.5 million, a 16 per cent premium to book value, and the corner of Wakefield and Taranaki Street in Wellington for $25.0 million.

The Auckland property was advertised by Ray White as an industrial/showroom property, while the Wellington property hosts residential apartments as well as commercial stores on the ground floor.

International

The Chinese markets began the week on a negative note with the Shanghai and Shenzhen down 0.3 and 0.7 per cent, respectively. News out of China over the weekend indicated that Chinese mega banks are set to lose billions in profits as bad loans continue to rise, forcing them to put more funds aside. The government continues to use them to soften the economic blow, apparently up to 1.5 trillion yuan (US$220 billion) in profits are being used to lower lending rates and defer repayments of loans. The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 2.9 per cent in August, to have its largest August rise since 2009.

At the time of writing, US equity markets were mixed with the Dow Jones down -0.7 per cent, S&P 500 rose by 0.1 per cent and the Nasdaq up 1.1 per cent, led by Apple (+5 per cent) and Tesla (+12 per cent) after their successful stock splits. The best performing sector was Technology (+0.8 per cent) and Consumer Discretionary (+0.8 per cent), while Energy (-2.0 per cent) and Financials (-1.2 per cent) lagged.

China asserts authority over sale of app giant Tiktok, claiming they can block a sale by Microsoft or Oracle, with tighter restrictions on artificial intelligence. Thus, the company must seek approval by the government before any deal can be agreed upon. Microsoft, Oracle and Walmart were down -1.3, -0.6 and -1.8 per cent respectively following the update.

India's GDP is set for the worst contraction among major economies with the surge in cases weighing on the recovery. GDP shrank -23.9 per cent for the most recent quarter ending 31st August and the country may have its first full year contraction in over four decades as India becomes the new epicentre for the virus with over 78,000 new cases last night and over 4 million reported cases. India remain constrained

on recovery as the government is limited with fiscal support due to constraints on revenue growth, with reports suggesting the government has already breached its budget deficit target.

Amazon shares at the time of writing, were gaining momentum up 2.3 per cent after the FAA approved the plan of operating a fleet of drones for its prime air delivery service.

Commodities

WTI Oil is down -0.5 per cent to US$42.75 a barrel, while gold is flat at US$1975 per ounce. The US 10-year treasury yield moves back 3 basis points to sit at 0.7 per cent.

Australia

The ASX 200 finished the day down 0.2 per cent. At its high, the index was up 0.3 per cent. However, sell-offs through the afternoon and into the close erased the mornings' gains.

The best sectors on the day were Energy and Industrials, respectively up 2.4 and 1.5 per cent. The worst sectors on the day were Healthcare and Consumer Non-Cyclicals, respectively down 1.3 and 1.0 per cent.

The best individual performer was payments solutions company EML Payments, up 6.6 per cent. EML posted its results on the 19th of August, revealing profit of AU$24.0 million. The result was 9.8 per cent below analyst consensus forecasts and the stock was accordingly sold off, losing 8.5 per cent over the next two days. The stock has since recovered and gained 13.3 per cent to finish yesterday at AU$3.41. Investors may be looking through this year's poor performance in favor of anticipated growth.

Harvey Norman Holdings, a company more familiar to New Zealand investors, performed relatively well today, up 4.25 per cent.

The worst performer on the day was lithium producer Orocobre, down -10.3 per cent. Lithium prices have been falling consistently this year-to-date. Falling commodity prices, among other factors, caused Orocobre to report a loss of AU$52m, down 196 per cent year-on-year. Results were released on August 28 and investors may still be selling in reaction thereto.

Domino's Pizza was down 4.6 per cent on the day. Blackmores continues its run of bad form after its poor result, down 3.0 per cent.



Australia:

Today in Australia, Home Consortium have their AGM and the RBA cash rate announcement is this afternoon.

International

Zoom Communications Inc reports earnings after market close today with expectations of earnings of US$0.45 per share and revenue of US$500.45 million. At the time of writing the stock was up 5.5 per cent with investors looking to boost momentum into the stock before earnings are presented. With such a large increase in price YTD due to Covid-19, any results below expectations may be met with a large sell-off from investors.

Economic data out tomorrow includes HIS Markit manufacturing PMI, ISM manufacturing index, Construction spending and Motor vehicle sales.

