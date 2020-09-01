Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies

Cleaning up Waihi: What OceanaGold has budgeted for rehab

Grant Bradley
By
Deputy Editor - Business·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
OceanaGold will rehabilitate is open pit in Waihi after a wall collapsed. Photo / Michael Craig

OceanaGold will rehabilitate is open pit in Waihi after a wall collapsed. Photo / Michael Craig

A technical study of plans for a giant expansion of gold mining at Waihi finds confirms earlier estimates of the potential size of the resource and reveals what it has budgeted to rehabilitate sites in the town.

The OceanaGold report also has details of real estate portfolio and plans

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Companies

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Companies