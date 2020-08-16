Retirement village operator Summerset and oil refiner Refining NZ are set to report their half year results on Monday as the reporting season clicks into gear.

Summerset has already said its underlying net profit for the first half is expected to be in the range of $40m to $45m.

Broking house Jarden said that with Summerset having provided its sales statistics for the period, there was limited scope for a big earnings surprise.

"Similar to other retirement operators who have already reported, we expect changes to property valuation assumptions to weigh on asset growth," Jarden said.

"As such, a flat or even modestly negative change in net tangilbe asset backing per share

could be reported.

"Given the uncertain macro backdrop, sales and housing market commentary; sevelopment outlook; and growth in debt will all be key areas of focus," Jarden said in a research note.

Next up is Refining NZ, which has already announced that it expects to recognise a non-cash impairment charge in the order of $220 million before tax ($158 million after tax) in its 2020 half-year results.

The impairment charge is mostly due to revised refining margin assumptions, reflecting the excess refining capacity in the Asia-Pacific region and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on transport fuel demand, particularly jet demand.

Results coming up (annual unless specified):

Aug 17

Refining NZ (half year)

Summerset (half year)

Aug 18

PGW Wrightson

Mercury Energy

Aug 19

Fletcher Building

Michael Hill Jeweller

A2 Milk

Aug 20

Genesis Energy

Auckland International Airport

EBOS

Seeka (half year)

Aug 21

Skellerup

Aug 24

Chorus

Freightways

Comvita

Aug 25

NZME (half year)

Aug 26

Meridian Energy

Metlifecare

Spark

Scales (half year)

Aug 27

Air NZ

NZ King Salmon

Vista Group (half year)

TIL Logistics

Vector

Aug 28

Port of Tauranga

Marsden Maritime

Steel and Tube

Sept 3

Sky City

Sept 4

Property for Industry (half year)

Sept 8

Briscoe Group

Sept 18

Tourism Holdings