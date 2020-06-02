Burger Fuel Worldwide's only franchised Shake Out store has closed as a result of Covid-19.

The Browns Bay Shake Out closed two months ago as part of the country's mandatory lockdown, it did not reopen when the country moved to level 3 and the signage and furniture has since been removed. The North Shore site is now up for lease.

The store, which closed on April 20, was the first franchised Shake Out in New Zealand, following the success of its original concept store in Smales Farm, the NZX-listed fast food operator said.

"With the social and economic impact of Covid-19 and other situational components, the decision has been made not to re-open the store," Burger Fuel told the Herald.

"Covid-19 has brought the industry unforeseen circumstances. As the impact of Covid-19 was felt, a full review was carried out on this particular site. With a lack of confidence in the store's position, the decision was made not to re-open the store."

A spokeswoman for the company said Shake Out hoped to reposition the Browns Bay store within Auckland "at a more stable time".

Shake Out has since opened a pop up container outlet in Henderson and a permanent location in Hamilton East.

The Smales Farm store would honour vouchers or promotions previously advertised to the Browns Bay store, the company said.

Burger Fuel first launched the Shake Out burger brand in November 2018. At the time it was touted to be a cheaper alternative to the Burger Fuel burger chain but the prices at Shake Out have often been considered expensive for what is delivered.

At the time, Josef Roberts, BurgerFuel Worldwide chief executive, said Shake Out would compliment the Burger Fuel chain.

"We saw a gap in the market, as well as an opportunity within our skill set to create a new concept that could deliver simple, premium burgers at speed, without compromising on the overall customer experience," Roberts said.

Burger Fuel has since launched another food brand, Winner Winner, a casual dining fried chicken eatery, with locations in Pukekohe, Wellington and Hamilton.