Retailer Smiths City set to be sold, seven stores to close

Furniture and electronics retailer Smiths City has entered an agreement to be sold for $60 million to Polar Capital.
In a market update, the NZX-listed company said both its retail and finance operations would be sold to the investment company owned by Colin Neal, founder of refrigerated logistics company Big Chill.
As part of the acquisition, at least seven of Smiths City 29 stores will close, following a strategic review. The final number of stores to be sold is dependent on lease transfers and new lease terms being agreed for those transferring stores, the company said.
Smiths City would not disclose which stores will close.
The company said Polar Capital planned to retain 75 per cent of the existing 465 staff, with about 100 jobs expected to be lost.