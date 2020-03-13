Sky has staked its future on sports rights - some of which are now being hit by coronavirus suspensions or cancellations.

READ MORE:

• Amid market carnage, Spark earns upgrade

• Coronavirus: Postponed matches leave Six Nations in disarray

• Sky and TVNZ in surprise Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics deal

• Live updates: Coronavirus impacts world sports - All you need to know

But the broadcaster says the situation has not reached the point where it has to disclose any financial impact to the NZX.

Recent developments amid the coronavirus-scare have seen professional men's tennis events have been cancelled for six weeks, and in the US NBA basketball, NHL hockey and MLS soccer have been suspended. The fate of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which Sky and TVNZ are due to screen from July 24, still hangs in the balance.

"At this stage on the Sky platform we've seen the suspension of the NBA season (which we show on the ESPN channels) and changes to some Champions League matches - some are postponed and some are being played without fans - and Six Nations rugby [where matches have been postponed]," Sky external relations director Chris Major says.

The Corona Piha Pro Challenger Series, which Sky was going to screen and stream next week as part of its recently signed three-year deal with the World Surf League, has been postponed.

But larger events are going ahead.

"We've just had confirmation that tonight's Black Caps match in Australia is proceeding, which is good news, albeit with no fans attending." Major said.

Advertisement

"The other major sports that Sky Sport customers watch the most of – Super Rugby, NRL, ANZ Premiership netball and Supercars – are all scheduled to carry on this weekend."

The fast-moving nature of events was illustrated as Major had to update that statement just an hour or so later that the Supercars event in Melbourne had been cancelled.

Coronavirus has already hit Super Rugby, with two Sunwolves games relocated from Tokyo to Brisbane.

And Super Rugby CEO Andy Marinos confirmed earlier today that the Highlanders' clash against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires this weekend will be played behind closed doors

But Marinos added, "All other matches will continue as normal for Round 7 [March 13-15]."

But Super Rugby CEO Andy Marinos added: "Apart from the match in Buenos Aires on Saturday, all other matches will continue as normal for Round 7 (March 13-15)."

Sky's Major said, "It's a fluid situation and we will inform our customers of any changes to schedules if and when they happen. We're working with our local and international partners on a daily basis and everyone is trying to do the best for athletes and fans.

"As always, we are cognisant of our obligations to disclose material matters to the market, and at this stage having nothing to report.

Advertisement

‌

Sports streaming rival Spark is faced with the cancellation of the season-opening Melbourne Grand Prix, with the first of the Formula One season in doubt. So far its other signature content, English Premier League soccer is going ahead.

However, while Sky staked its future on sport during a spend-up that included a reported $400 million on five years' Sanzaar rights and up to $62m to buy global streaming player RugbyPass, sports is a relatively tiny section of Spark's revenue.

Sky shares were down 8.7 per cent in early afternoon trading - a new all-time low. The stock is down 71.6 per cent over the past 12 months.

The broader NZX50 was down 6.2 per cent following the Dow's 9.99 per cent plunge overnight.

In its first-half result, Sky reported an increase in total subscribers as its streaming services surged, but a 78 per cent fall in net profit to $11.9m as its spend-up on sports' rights weighed.