Sky has reported a jump in total subscriber numbers in the first-half from 779,000 to 795,000, driven by a 74 per cent increase in subs to its various streaming services.

A new target has been set of 1 million subs by 2021, which would represent an all-time high.

The bad news: streaming subscribers pay less per month than satellite customers, and Sky's interim net profit fell to $11.9m from the year-ago $102.2m (before an impairment) and the company re-affirmed that it make lower profit and revenue for the full-year. Its dividend remains suspended.

First-half revenue fell 5 per cent to $385m (more on first-half financials shortly).

Another event-filled half under new-broom CEO Martin Stewart saw Sky lose keep netball rights, but lose domestic cricket to Spark.

The period also saw Sky move to offload its outside broadcast unit (regarded as a ) and buy Spark's entertainment streaming service, Lightbox, which it plans to merge with its own Neon my mid-year; launch new sport channels and the Sky Sport Now app; and finalise its acquisition of global streaming player Rugby Pass in a deal worth up to US$40m.

On November 18 last year, Sky warned its full-year revenue would be between $750 million and $770m and that its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $170m between $190m.

Those full-year forecasts were confirmed this morning.

For fiscal 2019, Sky had ebitda of $230m (against the year-ago $285m) on revenue that fell 6.8 per cent to $795m.

In October, at its full-year result briefing, Sky said it had 161,000 streaming customers across Sky Sport Now and Neon, but did not offer a breakdown.

Sky shares closed Tuesday on 63c (for a market cap of $274m), equalling their all-time low. The stock is down 67.3 per cent over the past year.

