Black Caps star Lockie Ferguson has been placed in isolation after his side's ODI defeat at the hands of Australia.

Ferguson reported a sore throat at the end of the first ODI in Sydney last night, and the fast bowler was immediately placed in isolation due to fears of the coronavirus outbreak which has seen sport in Australia either cancelled or moved behind closed doors.

The latter option was chosen for the Black Caps' 71-run defeat to Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with bizarre scenes leading to the toss being taken without commentators, with the captains interviewed by the SpiderCam, and Aaron Finch and Kane Williamson acting in shock horror when they accidentally shook hands, as custom.

Aaron Finch and Kane Williamson share a joke after accidentally shaking hands. Photo / Getty

Australia's first innings of 258-7 saw three players bring up their 50 to cheers from the players balcony which reverberated around the ground, while the four sixes struck required New Zealand fielders to climb into the stands to fetch the ball.

Advertisement

The New Zealand players were also instructed by their medical officer not to use saliva to polish the ball.

Ferguson took 2-60 in his nine overs before making one off seven balls in New Zealand's innings, but reported a sore throat at the conclusion of the match.

Lockie Ferguson. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Cricket confirmed that Ferguson had been placed in isolation at the team hotel for the next 24 hours - "in accordance with recommended health protocols" - and was set to be tested for COVID-19.

"Once the test results are received and diagnosed, his return to the team can be determined," NZ Cricket said in a statement.

READ MORE:

• The streak continues: Black Caps collapse in Australia

• Coronavirus concerns: Fans banned from Black Caps ODIs

• Aussie cricketer pulled from squad

• As it happened: Black Caps v Australia, first ODI

Earlier, Australian bowler Kane Richardson was also tested for the coronavirus, having reported a mild sore throat on Thursday, promoting Cricket Australia to take action and remove him from the squad. However, the test came back negative.

Ferguson's isolation continues his tough times in Australia. On his ODI debut in Sydney, a nervous preparation went awry, with the speedster suffering from cramps as he leaked 73 runs from nine overs. Then, on test debut in Perth last year, Ferguson's tour ended after 11 wicketless overs, hobbling off with a calf injury.

Now, despite producing his best returns on the field in Australia, Ferguson has to sit back and await the test results, and regardless is almost certain to miss tomorrow's second ODI.

Advertisement

Similarly, it was a miserable return to Sydney for the Black Caps, who in their last visit had four players go down ill, with three of them - Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner and Henry Nicholls - missing the third and final test.

While that trio all played last night, it didn't change the result, with the Black Caps' losing streak in Australia - which stretches back to 2011 across all formats - continuing.