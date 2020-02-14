NZ Transport Agency struck a $190.6 million settlement with Transmission Gully's joint venture contractors for the project north of Wellington due to the job's complexity.

"[The] Transport Agency has reached a financial settlement with the joint venture builder CPB HEB JV," a statement issued today said, telling how the motorway would be open in time for this Christmas.

The highly complex project to build the new 27km motorway is in extremely difficult terrain, the agency said.

"Progress has been slower than anticipated due to a number of issues encountered during construction including the Kaikoura earthquake in 2016 which diverted resources and materials," said agency chief executive Mark Ratcliffe.

"Construction has been impacted by the challenging conditions of the site. The project has required an increased earthworks programme, creating further complexity, disruption and cost to the project through the additional consent requirements," he said.

"These issues, and the impact from several storm events and the Kaikoura Earthquake, have meant CPB HEB JV has incurred significant additional costs to construct the project."

The agency acknowledged all these issues were out of the control of the joint venture "and not something they could have reasonably anticipated the transport agency has provided $190.6m of financial relief to CPB HEB JV," Ratcliffe said.

Last year, Business Deck reported the Wellington Gateway Partnership seeking $352m for delays in starting work. If successful, the claim would increase the $850m construction cost to almost $1.2 billion, amounting to a 41 per cent increase.

The Government's 2019 accounts noted the size of the claim as a contingent liability, and said it "relates to the delays in the commencement of work", Business Desk reported.

Today, Ratcliffe said most of the $190.6m will go towards supporting the joint venture, local sub-contractors and employment.

The settlement money is from the National Land Transport Fund and will not impact any other projects on the state highway network, the agency said.

"It is not related to the Government's $6.8b NZ upgrade package that was announced on January 29," the statement said.

The settlement is conditional on the public private contractor, Wellington Gateway Partnership, agreeing to it.

"The parties are working through satisfying the conditions and obtaining the necessary approvals," today's statement said.

The partnership's members are HEB Construction, Leighton Contractors, the Accident Compensation Corporation, InfraRed Infrastructure General Partner and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

The PPP agreement on the motorway is between the agency and the Wellington Gateway Partnership. The design and construction sub-contract is between that partnership and CPB HEB JV.

The partnership is a group of financiers and contractors who have designed, built, financed and will soon operate and maintain the new motorway for the 25 years after it is finished, the agency said.

Transmission Gully is the most important part of the 110km Wellington northern corridor road of national significance which aims to create a better, more reliable, more efficient highway connection between Wellington and Levin.

Transmission Gully is a four-lane, 27km motorway from Mackays Crossing at Paekākāriki to Linden. Four interchanges and two link roads will connect the motorway to Mackays Crossing, SH58, eastern Porirua and Kenepuru.

The project has seen more than 10.2 million cubic metres of earth moved, and cuts or excavations in the ground of up to 70m deep.

There will be 25 structures including bridges and major culverts equating to a total length of more than 1km.

The largest structure is the bridge over Cannons Creek which is 230m long and 60m high.

The project involves work on more than 534ha of ecological mitigation areas and 27km of stream remediation, restoring native landscapes and offsetting the sedimentation effects of the project on waterways.