Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Roadworks: New Zealand motorways in catch-up mode but still a long way behind Australia

Bernard Orsman
By
8 mins to read
A giant T Rex crane on the new Puhoi to Warkworth highway project. Photo / NZ Transport Agency

A giant T Rex crane on the new Puhoi to Warkworth highway project. Photo / NZ Transport Agency

“Motorwaysbanner2”

It's summer, and that means packing the car and getting stuck in holiday traffic on route to the bach and beach. To help plan the trip, transport reporter Bernard Orsman updates progress on some of

It shouldn't be like this. Orange road cones as ubiquitous as flowering Pohutukawa trees on the main roads around Auckland this summer. A narrow, windy and dangerous road to the north and a patchwork of motorway and single-lane road to the south.

Across the Tasman it's a vastly different story. Australians don't just have world-class roads, they promote them to the world.

The legendary Pacific Coast Touring Route, a 1000km highway between Sydney and Brisbane, is a "drive to be savoured", according to Tourism Australia.

Driving the 138km Grand Pacific Drive south of Sydney is a "pleasure", says NSW Tourism.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand