New Zealand dairy land values have been "stuck in neutral" since 2010 and are expected to come under downward pressure over the next five years, rural lender Rabobank said in a report.

The report, by the bank's dairy analyst Emma Higgins, said tighter credit availability, reduced flows of foreign capital and pending environmental change would contribute towards softer dairy land prices across the country in the short to medium term.

Additional stress would be placed on dairy land prices by the anticipated erosion of cash returns for dairy producers, she said.

"Over the next five years, we're forecasting an average farmgate milk price of $6.25kg/MS, above the current 10-year average, but below recent price levels," she said.

Advertisement

"During this period we also expect to see operational and compliance costs rise and production per hectare slow down, with improvements in genetics and management offset by the need to reduce stocking rates and fertiliser in some regions," she said.

READ MORE:

• NZ dairy farm sales plummet, prices weaken, despite firm outlook

• Dairy farm price per hectare plunges

• NZ dairy farm prices drop 18 pct as environmental, foreign investment concerns bite

"Based on this view, cash returns to dairy assets will fall, and the price ratio of land relative to its revenue potential will rise – both of which will put downward pressure on

the value of the asset itself."

Fonterra's milk price hit a record high of $8.40/kg in 2013/14, before slumping to $4.40/kg in 2014/15, and to $3.90/kg in 2015/16.

At last December's update, Fonterra said that a $7.30/kg milk price - if it comes to pass - would be the fourth highest milk price in its near two-decade history.

It compares with DairyNZ's estimate of break even of $5.95/kg.

Higgins' report follows REINZ data out this week that showed that the median price per hectare for dairy farms had fallen by 6 per cent over the past 12 months.

The Reserve Bank said the agriculture sector represented a significant credit exposure of the banking sector. Dairy debt, in particular, was high and concentrated.

Advertisement

Higgins said a declining dairy land market would have implications for all industry participants.

"Investors will need a high level of competency to attract capital and succeed in a declining market, with increased regulatory complexity for all industry participants.

"Investors will also need to undertake long, and more expensive, due diligence before purchasing dairy land and this will slow down the land-buying process and remove some

of the drivers of market tension that have previously inflated land price."

Rabobank New Zealand chief executive, Todd Charteris. Photo / NZ Herald

Rabobank's New Zealand chief executive Todd Charteris said despite an expected easing of dairy land values across all key dairy regions, the bank remained committed to the sector and the wider agricultural industry.

The report said rising farmgate milk prices were a key driver of escalating dairy land values between 2000 and 2008 and the industry was able to tap into these rising prices, with the nation's export receipts benefiting.

Over this period, readily available capital significantly underpinned the dairy land value boom.

Land values softened during the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009 as the milk price slumped, capital dried up and sector confidence fell.

Despite milk prices remaining relatively high since 2010, the report said land prices have shown only modest gains since then.

Reduced capital has been the key factor restricting land value growth during this period.

"All regions will face credit constraints as a headwind over the next five years," Higgins said.

"And over this period, Canterbury has the potential to see the largest land recalibration due to a lack of foreign capital underpinning large-scale property sales."

Environmental regulation was another element weighing on farm prices.

She said land prices would vary greatly depending on the location of the farm relative to the regional land and water plan, with specific reference to nutrient allocations and the availability of natural resources.